This past weekend the GHA organised an awareness at the Piazza to raise awareness about Breast Cancer and what symptoms to look out for.

The GHA Breast Care Team was available to answer any questions the public may have had in order to raise further awareness about breast cancer and to support women to reduce their breast cancer risks, so that it can be detected early and treated effectively.

