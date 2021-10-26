Local woman raises breast cancer awareness through powerful photo

by MEGAN STRINGER October marks global Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women worldwide and local charities here on the Rock have been hosting their own events to raise awareness.

However, Wendy Joan Garro decided to take matters into her own hands and with the help of the Mayor of Gibraltar launched her own awareness campaign.Wendy was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2017 at age 49.After a routine mammogram in March 2017, four weeks later Wendy was called back in to go for a repeat mammogram. That evening she checked her breasts and found a lump on her left breast.

