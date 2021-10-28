BRIDGING MEASURES EXTENDED
The bridging measures have been extended by the Spanish Council of Minister’s decision of 26 October 2021 up to 31 December 2021. The public will recall that this was the measure through which the Spanish Government introduced temporary arrangements aimed at addressing a number issues arising from the UK and Gibraltar’s withdrawal from the EU whilst an agreement with respect to Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU is negotiated.
This Notice focuses only on those measures relating to healthcare and driving licences.
HEALTHCARE
As regards healthcare, persons with a right of access to public healthcare in Gibraltar will continue to be able to access public healthcare in Spain, up to 31 December 2021, on terms equivalent to those which existed under EU law prior to 31 December 2020. This arrangement will therefore allow for persons entitled to healthcare provided by the GHA to be able to continue to access medically necessary, state-provided healthcare in Spain during a temporary stay in Spain. It will also allow for persons resident in Spain but covered by Gibraltar social security legislation (including frontier workers) to continue to access public healthcare in Spain.
