Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Recovered cases: 5659 (+13)Self-isolation: 207Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 86Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 98A total of 84,406 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 22 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of an existing activecase.Vaccines done (first dose): 40,547Vaccines done (second dose): 39,8081st Booster: 8,039

There are 23 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

18 vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85

2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55

3. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65

4. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75

5. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25

6. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55

7. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30

8. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45

9. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80



10. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30

11. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70

12. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60

13. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15

14. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20

15. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45

16. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35

17. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50

18. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65

5 unvaccinated individual

19. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35

20. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15

21. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25

22. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30

23. Unvaccinated visitor aged 5-10

28-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR