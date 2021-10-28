Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Recovered cases: 5659 (+13)
Self-isolation: 207
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 84,406 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 22 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of an existing active
case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 40,547
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,808
1st Booster: 8,039
There are 23 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
18 vaccinated individual
1. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85
2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55
3. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65
4. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75
5. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25
6. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55
7. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30
8. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45
9. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80
10. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30
11. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70
12. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60
13. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15
14. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20
15. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45
16. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35
17. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50
18. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65
5 unvaccinated individual
19. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35
20. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
21. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25
22. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30
23. Unvaccinated visitor aged 5-10
