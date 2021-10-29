25th ANNIVERSARY OF THE FREEDOM OF THE CITY OF GIBRALTAR TO THE ROYAL MARINES

Staff at British Forces Gibraltar were yesterday commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Royal Marines receiving the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar.

Commodore Steve Dainton organised a number of internal celebrations at the MOD – which also marks the 357th birthday of the Corps.It was at 6pm on 28 October 1996 that the Royal Marines gathered in front of large crowds at the Grand Parade – ready to march through the City of Gibraltar.Dozens of Royal Marines marched up Main Street to Cathedral Square with swords drawn and bayonets fixed, whilst military bands filled the streets with music.

