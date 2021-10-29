Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 190 (185: residents, 5: visitors)Recovered cases: 5668 (+9)Self-isolation: 230Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 86Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 98A total of 84,525 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 14 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 10 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 40,547Vaccines done (second dose): 39,8081st Booster: 8,401

There are 14 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

10 Vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70.

4 Unvaccinated individual

11. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40.

