Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 190 (185: residents, 5: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5668 (+9)
Self-isolation: 230
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 84,525 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 14 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 10 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 40,547
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,808
1st Booster: 8,401
There are 14 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
10 Vaccinated individual
1. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70.
4 Unvaccinated individual
11. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40.
