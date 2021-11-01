Government plans new life for old upper town

It became clear after many months of protracted negotiations that the regeneration of Road to the Lines was not going to happen in the manner which had originally been envisaged.Sadly, the idea that the Government could take on the project for itself has never been a realistic proposition. Indeed, it is significant to note that over many decades this has not been a viable option for any previous administration either. The objective now is to proceed on the basis of tendering individual buildings which, over time, will break the cycle of dilapidation and decay.

