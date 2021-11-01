WOMAN OF THE WEEK - Emily Adamberry Olivero

Upon sitting down to talk with Emily, she noted that although she was only 66 years of age, she had actually already had 60 years of experience with mental health. Describing this, she said: “When I was six years old, my eldest brother, who was 16 at the time was taken to a lunatic asylum. This was before a psychiatric hospital existed in Gibraltar. It goes back a long way, so I have early memories.“Over the years, two of my other brothers also ended up in the psychiatric hospital and after that, I was number four of a family of eight siblings to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I was diagnosed at age 28, it was shortly after giving birth to my first child. I’ve been aware of mental health from firstly a family member, to personally and then actually escorting my brothers and later on my friends to a physiatrist and helping other people.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR