Gibraltar Fishing Club participates in World Shore Angling Championship

A total of sixteen teams from eight countries took part in the competition. The GFC explained that it was a difficult competition dominated by the teams from Spain and Belgium, which cast their baits the furthest.The GFC nonetheless stood their ground and finished fifth overall. The Spanish and Belgian teams represented the only two countries which defeated the GFC. The Club came third on the first day, tenth on the second day, seventh on the third and first overall on the last day. The Club noted that the GFC was the only club that beat the Spanish team which won the competition on any particular day.

