Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 216 (214: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5743 (+1)
Self-isolation: 264
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 85,189 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 36 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 12 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 40,585
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,814
1st Booster: 9,955
There are 36 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
22 Vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 19. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 20. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 21. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 22. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
14 Unvaccinated individual
23. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 24. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 25. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 26. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 27. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 28. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 29. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 30. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 31. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 32. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 33. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 34. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 35. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 36. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20.
