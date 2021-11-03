Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 216 (214: residents, 2: visitors)Recovered cases: 5743 (+1)Self-isolation: 264Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 86Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 98A total of 85,189 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 36 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 12 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 40,585Vaccines done (second dose): 39,8141st Booster: 9,955

There are 36 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

22 Vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 19. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 20. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 21. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 22. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.

14 Unvaccinated individual

23. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 24. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 25. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 26. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 27. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 28. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 29. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 30. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 31. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 32. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 33. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 34. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 35. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 36. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20.

