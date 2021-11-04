Centenary of the City Council:

The Gibraltar National Archives will host a commemorative exhibition to mark the centenary of the establishment of the City Council of Gibraltar. The Council’s first meeting was held at the City Hall on 1st December 1921.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia will officially open the exhibit at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery on Wednesday 10th November 2021. Thereafter, the exhibition will be open to the public until Friday 17th December 2021. The opening hours are from 1000 to 1900, Monday to Friday.The aims of the exhibition are to introduce the municipal institution that was the City Council of Gibraltar to younger generations, highlighting how in 1921, for the first time in local history, Gibraltarians had the opportunity to elect their Council representatives.

