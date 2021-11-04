Gibraltar observer in Glasgow ‘has never seen a police operation on this scale’

The RGP’s Superintendent John Field is currently in Glasgow as an observer at the UN climate conference, COP26 – but he’s not there to listen to discussions of climate change.

The Conference is one of the most high profile events ever to be held in the United Kingdom as it brings together world leaders, heads of state, climate experts and campaigners from all over the world - all aiming to agree on coordinated action to tackle the problem of climate change.

