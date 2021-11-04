The Rock’s ‘Untouchables’ must face the music when out of tune
Why is it that numerous Gibraltar Government and private entities serving as important cogs in the wheels of the Rock’s society enjoy free passes when things go wrong? Any initial uproar is quickly fanned away and forgotten via the implementation of the apparently flawless tactic of ‘silence without scrutiny’ that eventually extinguishes the dying embers of protest.
There is a situation now in Gibraltar where we have seen controversy strike the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Health Authority, the legal system and the Gibraltar Football Association. There is also much public discontent over skyrocketing prices in the housing market linked to the growing presence and influence of elite estate agents pushing government policy towards the ultra-rich.
There is a situation now in Gibraltar where we have seen controversy strike the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Health Authority, the legal system and the Gibraltar Football Association. There is also much public discontent over skyrocketing prices in the housing market linked to the growing presence and influence of elite estate agents pushing government policy towards the ultra-rich.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
04-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- The Rock’s ‘Untouchables’ must face the music when out of tune
- Past and Present: King’s Chapel
- Gibraltar observer in Glasgow ‘has never seen a police operation on this scale’
- Centenary of the City Council:
- Independent Board Recommends Teacher’s Removal
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Picardo takes protective stance against protesters