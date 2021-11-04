Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 214 (212: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5771 (+28)
Self-isolation: 285
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 85,407 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 26 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 7 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 40,585
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,814
1st Booster: 10,319
There are 26 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
17 Vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45.
9 Unvaccinated individual
18. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 22. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 23. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 24. Unvaccinated resident aged 70-75. 25. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 26. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5.
