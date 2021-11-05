What is inside of the Rock of Gibraltar?

by PANORAMA reporter Both locals and tourists alike visit the Upper Rock Nature Reserve every day. In July 2021, which was the most recent figure available, there were 32,305 visitors to the Upper Rock according to Government statistics.

With the upper Rock covering 40% of Gibraltar’s land area, it may not be too hard to believe that the inside of the Rock used to be home an underground city throughout World War II, alongside other significant historic rooms that lie inside.Around half a kilometre underground inside of the Rock lies tunnels spanning 34 miles (55KM), almost twice the length of Gibraltar’s road network. Even though the tunnels were constructed over the course of approximately 200 years, the majority were built by the British Army in preparation for the Second World War in Gibraltar.

05-11-21