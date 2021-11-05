Local artist boycotts Govt culture event because of vaccine restrictions

The well-known singer/songwriter chose not to inject the COVID-19 vaccine into his body and believes authoritarian rules imposed by the GHA for government-organised events heavily discriminate against the unvaccinated.“The government is creating this division within our community with these authoritarian and discriminatory rules that don’t even make any sense when you look at what’s around you,” the musician, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of being blocked from taking part in future events, told PANORAMA in an exclusive interview. “Is this some kind of medical apartheid we are living in or what? It is wrong to separate people between those vaccinated and those who are not.”

