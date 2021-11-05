THE STATE OF GIBRALTAR’S STREET

by RYAN ASQUEZ It has become an all too common thing in recent times to hear about the unclean state of Gibraltar’s streets. ‘Que sucias están las calles! (how dirty the streets are!)’ is often the starter to many a conversation, almost as ordinary as quotidian comments on the weather. But how clean (or unclean) are Gibraltar’s streets?

‘Gibraltar’s streets are not clean’, one lady said. ‘There are areas that are worse than others, Market Place is always very dirty and unfortunately very smelly’. One person complained that the streets are not power washed as often anymore, while another commented on ‘the big rubbish containers opposite the [Queensway] Waterfront, just at the entrance of the car park...I went there...and it was disgusting. No-one seems to wash the bins’.Others commented on the cleanliness of and rubbish disposal along Main Street. One shopkeeper had the following to say: ‘We hope that with the new BID scheme, Main Street will be properly cleaned and smartened up once and for all, as this is Gibraltar’s shop window’. Another shop manager believed that alternatives should be found for the disposal of rubbish along Main Street. She stressed that the current situation meant that locals and tourists alike saw piles of rubbish along the street: ‘it’s filthy’, she said.

