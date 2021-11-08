After waiting for 50 years, Gibraltar charity gives them a school

Jimmy Bruzon initiated the creation of the charity when he visited the African country for a work trip in 2006: "In 2006 I was sent on a trip to Sierra Leone. It was there that I saw the level of poverty. That made me want to help and I realised that when I came back to Gibraltar that I could start sending school supplies and stationary in the actual vehicles that we were sending to Sierra Leone.”One thing led to another and Jimmy set up Action4Schools to formalise and channel his efforts into helping schools and the local community.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR