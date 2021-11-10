European Parliament petition about pollution in Gibraltar bay

The petitioner denounces the hydrocarbons spill in the Bay of Gibraltar, a marine environment of great biodiversity, which is home to colonies of cetaceans and other species of high ecological interest. The petitioner charges that the lack of coordination and cooperation on environmental matters between the authorities on both sides of the bay, Spain and the UK, has led to marine pollution and the creation of tensions between vessels transiting the shipping lanes. The petitioner calls on the European Parliament to urge the European Commission to launch an investigation into environmental pollution and oil spills in the Bay of Algeciras, both in the marine environment and on its shores, and to urge the Spanish and UK governments to seek consensual agreements of understanding and cooperation to deal with the incidents that generate pollution in the natural environment.

