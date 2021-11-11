Call for independent inquiry into Lishman’s case

In November 2017, 32-year-old Carolina Lishman was stabbed to death in her own home, by her husband Real Lishman following an argument. She suffered twelve stab wounds including one that fatally stabbed her heart.Kate Vasquez Slaughter, one of the organisers of the march explained why they organised it, saying: “The march has been organised by a group of Carolina’s school friends, and essentially what we are looking for are reassurances on how the Lishman case has been handled.”

