Armed Forces Covenant signed

The signing, which took place at the Convent in the presence of the Governor , also pledges the RGP and MOD to coordinate with charities and organisations to help the local military community in a number of areas.Over the last few years, many police forces and organisations in the UK have signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant.In a speech prior to the signing, Commissioner Richard Ullger gave thanks to Commander British Forces for allowing the RGP to form part of this pledge, and Inspector Jim Jones from Greater Manchester Police for the support and the fact that he urged them to do what they have done.He also thanked Detective Sergeant Gerry Martinez, the force lead for the RGP in respect of the Covenant and all the work they intend to start doing.Commissioner Ullger said: “The signing of this document happens on a very poignant day; Armistice Day. It is an important day to celebrate the freedom we enjoy today but it is also I think a very important day that we celebrate what the RGP is going to do today with the armed forces.“This pledge essentially cements our relationship with the armed forces, a relationship that has existed for over 300 years. The relationship has always existed but what it does is further commits us.

12-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR