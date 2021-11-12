Support Miss Gibraltar at Miss World 2021

Miss Gibraltar 2021, Janice Sampere will soon be departing to participate in the Miss World pageant being held in Puerto Rico.

Members of the community are encouraged and invited to support Miss Gibraltar by downloading the MobStar app, available on iOS and Android, creating an account and searching for Janice’s profile. Users will then be able to vote for Janice’s images with each fan getting 1 vote per post by simply swiping right on each post.