Serious public order incident
Later, we received a video of what had transpired in the Waterport Roundabout area.
At 8.12 pm, the RGO issued the following statement:
"At around 1900 hours on Saturday evening, reports were received of public disorder outside the Bahia Bar at Waterport Roundabout.
"There were assaults, violent disorder and cars were being driven in an extremely dangerous manner.
"Officers were immediately deployed to the scene and two individuals required hospital attention. Within an hour of the start of the incident, at least five arrests had been made.
"The RGP are investigating this public order incident and are grateful for the video evidence which has already been made available to support the investigation.
"We would be grateful for any additional video/photographic material to be forwarded to the RGP via our website www.police.gi. Similarly, we would welcome any statements from eye witnesses of the incident and they should contact the duty officer at New Mole House Police Station on 20072500.
"Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger wishes to reassure the community that as soon as the incident was reported to police, the Gold Commander, Superintendent Romero took strategic command of the police response. He added that this disorder in Gibraltar will not be tolerated and that he will use all the resources available to bring those responsible to justice."
CHIEF MINISTER
Reacting to the incidence of violence in the area of Waterport, the Chief Minister said:
“The images of violence today on our streets are unacceptable. I will be convening a meeting of the Gibraltar Contingency Council to seek assurances about ensuring the safety & security of our streets & our people.
"A small group of thugs won't change the character of our community.
"The people allegedly involved are already under arrest by the Royal Gibraltar Police.
"To stop these incidents we must support the Police.
"If you have evidence please help now by assisting with inquiries.
"Measures will also be put in place to stop the repeat of this sort of activity in the areas in question where such incidents persist.
"The Rule of Law is often challenged. Our role is to ensure it is never defeated.
"Our Police have acted immediately and decisively and will no doubt continue to do so.
"Now the courts will need to consider the evidence and be firm and clear in sentencing anyone convicted to send the message that this type of animalistic behaviour will not be tolerated in our community".
