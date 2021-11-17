MEETING IN LONDON WITH FOREIGN SECRETARY, AS PICARDO AND GARCIA HOLD EU TREATY TALKS
Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia arrived in London on Monday for a series of meetings and contacts dealing with the UK/EU negotiations. There have been two formal rounds so far with the third round earmarked for Brussels at the end of the month.
The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister return to Gibraltar today.
Mr Picardo said: ‘It was great to have a chance to meet in person with Foreign Secretary Truss. We have worked very well together in her time as President of the Board of Trade and have spoken already since she took over from Dominic Raab at the FCDO. Today was a chance to meet face to face and progress our work together on the important issue of the positive, ongoing UK/EU negotiation.
17-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
