MEETING IN LONDON WITH FOREIGN SECRETARY, AS PICARDO AND GARCIA HOLD EU TREATY TALKS

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo yesterday afternoon met with the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in London, together with the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and the Attorney General Michael Llamas. The meeting with the Foreign Secretary was positive and constructive and it provided an opportunity to review a number of questions including the ongoing negotiations with the EU for a treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar. The Chief Minister was due to have met the Foreign Secretary during the last Conservative Party conference, which he was then unable to attend after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia arrived in London on Monday for a series of meetings and contacts dealing with the UK/EU negotiations. There have been two formal rounds so far with the third round earmarked for Brussels at the end of the month.The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister return to Gibraltar today.Mr Picardo said: ‘It was great to have a chance to meet in person with Foreign Secretary Truss. We have worked very well together in her time as President of the Board of Trade and have spoken already since she took over from Dominic Raab at the FCDO. Today was a chance to meet face to face and progress our work together on the important issue of the positive, ongoing UK/EU negotiation.

17-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR