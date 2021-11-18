GFA fail to win the fans and any match

Gibraltar, as expected, did badly in the European qualifiers, losing all ten matches and scoring under a handful of goals and conceding some 40. They came bottom of their group with nil points, with Latvia, who beat them 3-1 in the last match, ending one up from the bottom, but with 9 points.

Advertising by GFA included full pages (not in Panorama) but the stadium was again about half empty, so it seems the GFA does not know what to do to attract the fans. Gibraltar is getting a bad name in every sense, so should they resign?

18-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR