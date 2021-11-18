Wear purple for Pancreatic Cancer Day

by MEGAN STRINGER

November marks Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, such as World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Pancreatic Cancer is often diagnosed late due to the common symptoms which can be mistaken for other common conditions. The symptoms are:

indigestion, unexplained weight loss, abdominal and back pain and jaundice. In the UK, approximately 10,000 people are newly diagnosed each year.

Louis Baldachino is the founder and chairman of the Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar Charitable Trust, which was founded in February 2018.