GBC have to become financially self-sufficient or sink
DECENT PROGRAMMES
GBC do have some good material in their schedule. Everything that Richard Garcia does is worth watching. The quality control, the meticulous attention to detail and rigorous historical research is guaranteed. ‘Journeys in Law’ was also a stand-out feature particularly the highlights of the series, the interviews with James Neish QC and Charles Gomez. This is a production that should be expanded and continued. The recent gardening programmes ‘Lives in Bloom’ where Gibraltarians on both sides of the border showed their backyard horticultural allotments was also superb. ‘Thought for the Weekend’ with Reverend Robin Gill, is also an oasis of deep thinking in a generally shallow channel, and always contains thought-provoking matter, profound philosophical and theological insights, often enough coming at the audience from unexpected, leftfield directions. Even Richard Cartwright’s ‘The Collectors’ is a watchable programme, that revels in its own sense of straightforward immediacy. Richard’s down-to-earth character, quirky style, always infused with good humour and a regular-guy temperament, has allowed him to carve a niche audience and prolong his popularity and time in broadcasting. He has a nose for offbeat content and an ability to unearth unusual personalities. Perhaps his challenge is to push the boundaries of his programmes a bit more.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
19-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- The curse of the Rock’s culture of ENTITLEMENT
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Weather Advisory Extension – GALE FORCE WINDS & HEAVY SWELL
- GBC have to become financially self-sufficient or sink
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Weather Advisory
- GBC cannot remain indefinitely in a publicly subsidised cocoon
- Wear purple for Pancreatic Cancer Day