Weather Advisory Extension – GALE FORCE WINDS & HEAVY SWELL

Strong or very strong Easterly winds will continue through today, with mean speeds of 25 locally 30 knots and with gusts generally 35 to 40 knots, but with some gusts still expected to reach Gale f

orce and 40 to 45 knots, particularly towards the South of the Rock, and around any showers.Travel conditions will remain difficult at times.Seas will remain very rough with a significant swell of 4m+ along the East side of Gibraltar and through the Strait, and which could increase perhaps to 4.5 to 5.0m at times.

19-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR