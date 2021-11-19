The curse of the Rock’s culture of ENTITLEMENT

Normally, those perched at the top of the hierarchy, surrounded by wealth and power, without fear of scrutiny or consequences, embody this sense of entitlement. However, the phenomenon appears more widely dispersed in Gibraltar (mostly across government departments), which poses a real problem for progression when a privileged workforce becomes unproductive and lazy.This is the curse afflicting the Rock today with an overblown fat-cat-style public sector earning 25% more than their UK counterparts while running at snail’s pace. Easily observable is the level of complacency in government and semi-government institutions as well as a lack of empathy, grandiosity, greed, superficiality, admiration seeking, and arrogance. Where has this poisonous grip on our society come from that has festered for so many decades and will eventually implode on itself in some catastrophic disaster?

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR