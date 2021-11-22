Let us hope we do not end up with a thin deal

by CARMEN GOMEZ “I find it difficult to envisage a time and circumstances when, in a place the size of Gibraltar, there would be a sufficient number of capable politicians who would be able to devote their whole time to politics or who could afford to do so.”

General Keightley; Gibraltar’s 49th Governor 1958.It’s funny how there are times in life that bring about a chain of events which eventually bring about a change for the better. Now when Gibraltar is hosting an exhibition of the City Council and what it stood for in its day, we recall how the Second World War triggered one such chain of events, starting with the evacuation and the formation of the AACR; which in itself prompted the creation of the legislature in November 1950.However until then, Spain had not meddled in our affairs, as they regarded us as a municipality that was kept in line by the British.

