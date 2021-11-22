Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
10 Unvaccinated individual
1. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 2. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 3. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 70-75. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.
2 Unknown vaccination status
1. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 45-50. 2. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 40-45.
