Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

 Monday, November 22, 2021 - 15:28

There are 24 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

12 Vaccinated individuals
6. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 30-351. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30.

10 Unvaccinated individual
1. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 2. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 3. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 70-75. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.

2 Unknown vaccination status
1. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 45-50. 2. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 40-45.

