Reminder of COVID-19 guidance for positive cases and close contacts

Gibraltar is currently experiencing a rise in the numbers of active cases of COVID-19. The Director of Public Health takes this opportunity to remind the public of the requirements in place regarding self-isolation.

Strict adherence to these requirements is vital to controlling the rates of viral transmission this winter.If you test positive for COVID-19 you will receive a text message informing you that you have tested positive, stressing that you must self-isolate for 10 days. This is a requirement by law that protects our most vulnerable and safeguards our health services. The Contact Tracing Bureau calls every positive case, please wait for them to contact you.

23-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR