Dragon joins French navy’s biggest exercise of the year

Split between the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, Exercise Polaris 21 combines every aspect of combat at sea.This includes carrier operations, anti-submarine warfare, mine clearance, amphibious landings, cyber threats and the latest drone technology.The Type-45 destroyer will be joined by 25 warships, support vessels and submarines from a number of navies for the two-week test of the French fleet.In all, more than 6,000 personnel, two dozen ships, one nuclear submarine, Navy Rafale jets and French land and air forces are involved in the exercise.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

23-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR