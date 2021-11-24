Chief Minister before Commons Committee on EU Treaty

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo is to give evidence before the House of Commons European ScrutinyCommittee about the ongoing negotiations for a UK-EU Treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar.
On Monday, first the full Cabinet and subsequently the leader of the Opposition and the leader of Together Gibraltar were briefed on the subject in a meeting with both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.
In addition to this, a number of briefings have been delivered by the Deputy Chief Minister over the last few months on the preparations for a no negotiated outcome (NNO) to a number of different stakeholders, including the Brexit Select Committee of the Gibraltar Parliament.
