Chief Minister before Commons Committee on EU Treaty

On Monday, first the full Cabinet and subsequently the leader of the Opposition and the leader of Together Gibraltar were briefed on the subject in a meeting with both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.In addition to this, a number of briefings have been delivered by the Deputy Chief Minister over the last few months on the preparations for a no negotiated outcome (NNO) to a number of different stakeholders, including the Brexit Select Committee of the Gibraltar Parliament.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR