Presentation to last Town Clerk of the City Council

Eighty-eight-year-old Mr Reggie Norton, who served as Town Clerk to the City Council from 1962 until 1969, was yesterday morning presented with a memento of his time in office by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia in the presence of the Archivist Mr Anthony Pitaluga.

The merger of the City Council and the Legislative Council, which led to the establishment of the House of Assembly, also saw council staff merge into what had been the administration of the Government. Mr Norton, after the merger, agreed to establish a Development and Planning Department.

24-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR