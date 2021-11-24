As part of Road Safety Week, the Gibraltar Defence Police have been conducting talks with British Forces school children. The GDP visited the children’s clubs at Four corners and St. Christopher’s School where they focused on raising awareness on the safe use of bicycles and scooters.

Sergeant Dylan Borastero teamed up with Sergeant Dina Laoudy and Sergeant Kimberly Martinez to actively engage with the young community at Four Corners promoting road traffic safety principles as well as enhancing of the importance of being aware of vehicles on the road and how to safely use bicycles and scooters.

