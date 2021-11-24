Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, November 24, 2021 - 14:13

There are 44 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

24 Vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40.

5. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 10-15. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 19. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 20. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 21. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 22. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 23. Vaccinated visitor aged 40-45. 24. Vaccinated visitor aged 55-60.

17 Unvaccinated individual
1. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30. 2. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

3 Unknown vaccination status
1. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 20-25. 2. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 25-30. 3. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 35-40.

24-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR