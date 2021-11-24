Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
17 Unvaccinated individual
1. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30. 2. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
3 Unknown vaccination status
1. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 20-25. 2. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 25-30. 3. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 35-40.
24-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
