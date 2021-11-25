The 25th November is marked by the United Nations as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Violence against women and girls is one of the most persistent issues affecting this gender and it is a devastating and fundamental violation of women’s human rights.

This issue cuts across all social statuses and age groups.The Minister for Equality, together with all stakeholder public sector departments and agencies, has continued to lead on the implementation of the national strategic plan on domestic abuse. The objective of this strategic plan is to eradicate domestic violence and abuse in Gibraltar in all its forms, as well as the stigma attached to it, and to support and empower persons experiencing abuse and their families. The national strategic approach also aims to prevent abuse through education at an early age and, importantly, to work with perpetrators to break the cycle.As part of the national strategy, significant strides continue to be made by the Gibraltar Domestic Abuse Committee to eradicate domestic violence and abuse.

25-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR