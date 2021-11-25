4-hour traffic chaos in town centre

by MEGAN STRINGER Traffic came to a standstill yesterday for quite some time after a truck spilt oil on many major roads around Gibraltar. Devil’s Tower Road, Line Wall Road, Prince Edwards Road, Hospital Hill and Town Range were all affected, with the first oil spill reported shortly after 11am on Wednesday.

Other spills on some of the Rock’s busiest roads soon made driving conditions problematic, therefore Royal Gibraltar Police officers as well as Road Policing officers were deployed to manage traffic.Even a small amount of oil on roads can cause extreme danger for drivers, in particular cyclists and motorcyclists; which we have a lot of here in Gibraltar. An oil spill is dangerous as due to loss of friction, it raises the chances of vehicles slipping. This means when the tyres come into contact with the roads, that they would be less friction between the tires and the road to make brakes or even steer.This can lead to accidents.

