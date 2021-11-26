The world is in a terrible mess

by CARMEN GOMEZ When I say that the world is in a mess, it’s because wherever you look, there is no respite; either from, people warring; people demonstrating; people still today dying of hunger; immigrants wanting a better life huddled together against barbed wire fences; on the whole a people disgruntled.

Whilst all this is happening, here in our small nation, with all the advantages that the people mentioned above don’t have, still feel they are entitled to complain. People who look towards themselves and not the rest of us.A young Spanish woman was saying the other day, `these workers who block our roads say they have to look to their jobs so they can put plate of food on the table for their family.I understand that but by blocking the road I am not being allowed to get to my place of work and I also need to put food on the table for my family!`

