Can you help?: 61 dogs under care, 18 need rehabilitation

The increasing tendency in Gibraltar is to leave dogs in flats where people are no longer living in - AINF is liaising with the authorities and the Animal Welfare Officer on this particular problem.*AINF is also prioritising rehabilitating and rehoming the dogs that the Animal Welfare Officer asks us to help rehome. This includes dogs that have been removed from families by the authorities - the state of these dogs is often heartbreaking and AINF assists by organising and paying for the veterinary care, the rehabilitation and the compliance of any formalities to make the dog legal. AINF then works on rehoming the dog once this is appropriate.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR