Picardo clashes with Brexiteer MPs sovereignty views regarding European Court Control

by MARK VIALES Chief Minister Fabian Picardo clashed with Brexiteer MPs at the House of Commons on Wednesday regarding how much control the European Court of Justice (ECJ) may or may not have over Gibraltar law.

A full cast of Conservative MPs grilled the Chief Minister on their concerns regarding Gibrexit negotiations that centred on a potential infringement of British sovereignty via the ECJ. Picardo insisted at the House’s European Scrutiny Committee he believed the ECJ would not be required and the courts were not holders of British sovereignty but rather ‘custodians of public morality’.“As you know, I am not a Brexit purist,” Picardo responded assertively to Conservative MP David Jones’ ‘mischievous’ question on whether he could contemplate any role at all for the ECJ in the interpretation of EU law applicable to Gibraltar.

26-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR