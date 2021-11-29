GSD RESHUFFLE

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, has today announced a reorganisation of Shadow Cabinet responsibilities, but do not explain why the reshuffle has been considered necessary.

Damon Bossino takes on Housing and style of government; Daniel Feetham will take charge of care responsibilities under a newly styled Care & Opportunity portfolio; Elliott Philips takes on a wider transport brief with new responsibilities for the Port, Shipping & Civil Aviation; Edwin Reyes assumes charge of training, employment and special needs and Roy Clinton adds financial services and gaming to his public finance responsibilities in a newly styled shadow Ministry of Finance & Value for Money.

