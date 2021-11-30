Border Bridging Measures Lack Legislation but Share ‘Reciprocity’ with Spain

This means that, without recognised binding legislation, continued access for Gibraltarians into Europe via Spain hangs on the whim of the current PSOE administration in power. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo last week admitted that Spain is not at this moment applying the ‘full force’ of the Schengen borders code as it could. One wonders if a more right-wing government in Madrid would have meant the more stringent application of the rules in order to choke the Rock into submission.

30-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR