No country would have put up with what we have, in order to remain British

The trouble being that they were allowed to think that they had a right to Gibraltar; because of the UK`s appeasement policies; which was totally misguided. So along came the Spanish foreign affairs ministers, each with his own solution of how to get Gibraltar back; with the Treaty of Utrecht being bandied about like an albatross around our necks. Each of them eventually hitting the dust; but not before they had tried jolly hard to make our lives extremely difficult; even though we were feeding hundreds of their own families of workers from across the border .In this line of ministers; some who were more dreaded than others; came Castiella, who in his time had served in General Franco’s infamous Blue Division which fought for Hitler’s army against the Soviet Union. His was the largest scale diplomatic offensive ever seen to recover the Rock for Spain. And so our lives have been blighted by Spanish politics. In all this time we have been suffering the consequences at the border with Spain, and out at sea in our British Gibraltar territorial waters.

