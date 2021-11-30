Opening of ‘Artistically Ours’ Exhibition

The exhibition, which is being displayed at John Mackintosh Hall was commissioned by the Disability Society and the works are created by service users of St Bernadette’s Resource Centre and Dr Giraldi Home in order to showcase their talents. The display is part of events leading up to International Day of Persons with Disabilities.Officially opening the event, Minister Sacramento said: “It is an initiative between the Care Agency and the Disability Society. This is of particular significance because this shows the ability of people with learning disabilities.“By looking at these paintings and works of art, I can tell and sense the fun and enjoyment that’s gone into them.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

30-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR