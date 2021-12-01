GFA and Local Football Clubs Waste Millions on Luxury Jollies

by MARK VIALES The Gibraltar Football Association and local clubs have spent millions of pounds on luxury jollies since the Rock joined the UEFA family over eight years ago.

An investigation into Gibraltar’s football finances traces merely the outline of the full picture of narcissistic squandering of UEFA and FIFA funds on lavish trips around Europe. The GFA chooses to hide its accounts from public scrutiny, which makes it impossible to ascertain what lies beneath the tip of the iceberg.However, accessing lucrative UEFA funding requires local clubs to publish audited accounts, which means that it is possible to analyse how money destined for football development goes down the drain.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR