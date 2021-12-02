OFFICIAL: The reasons why the Delta variant has been damaging economically

Over the past six months the Delta coronavirus variant gradually became the most dominant in Gibraltar and across the world, which has produced consequences for the local economy.

Of course the coronavirus picture has recently changed with the worrying discovery of the Omicron variant, at a time when Covid cases on the Rock have begun to considerably increase.According to the World Health Organisation, on November 25 there were 103 Covid infections, the highest over 24 hours that has been found since January 8 when 172 infections were confirmed in the spike of cases last winter.As the world waits to find out more about the new variant, it’s uncertain whether Omicron will result in further economic damage in Gibraltar.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

02-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR