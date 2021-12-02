Union in dispute with Britannia Premium Cleaning

Unite the Union says it would like to inform the general public that it is officially in dispute with Britannia Premium Cleaning as from tomorrow Thursday 2nd December 2021 and therefore would appreciate the public’s patience and understanding with our members.

Unite says the dispute is due to the following:'A two tier workforce that has been created by Britannia Premium Cleaning Management, discriminating against one group of employees and going against what is stipulated in the Gibraltar Employment Act. This in turn has left Unite with no choice but to table a pay claim in this respect.

