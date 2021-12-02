Junior Darts Corporation World Championship takes place on the Rock

The week-long event was held at the Europa Sports Complex.The winners of the semi-finals are given the opportunity to play in the World Final, which will take place at the Alexandra Palace, London on December 18th 2021. Leighton Bennett of England and Bradly Roes of the Netherlands will face off in the final.Alex Nuñez is the founder of the Gibraltar Darts Youth Academy.Explaining what it was like to host such a huge Junior Championships locally, Alex said: “It is the most prestigious event in world darts when it comes to Junior Darts. To have that in Gibraltar is a great experience. It means a lot to the local players, playing on home turf in front of their families and friends, it just gives them a bit more significance and a bit more of a morale push to the players.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

02-12-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR